Tripura Congress demonstrates against Amit Shah’s remarks

Agartala, June 14 (IANS) The Tripura unit of the Congress on Wednesday staged a demonstration here for the “insult of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi by BJP President Amit Shah through his remarks”.

Congress spokesman Tapas Dey, who took part in the demonstration, said: “If Amit Shah does not tender his unconditional and public apology for describing Mahatma Gandhi as a ‘clever baniya’, our agitation would be intensified across the state.”

The demonstration, led by Tripura Congress Chief Birajit Sinha, was held in front of the Gandhi statue near the Raj Bhavan.

“Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the issue? He must react, otherwise we would believe Modi is supporting his party’s president on the remark,” Dey told reporters.

Youth Congress President Sushanta Chakraborty, Former Minister Laxmi Nag, former Tripura assembly speaker Jyotirmoy Nath among other state Congress leaders also took part in the demonstration.

Amit Shah, while addressing a gathering in Raipur last week, referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a clever (chatur) “baniya”.

