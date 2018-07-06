Tripura keen to reform approach of teachers, sans punishment: Minister

Agartala, July 7 (IANS) Tripura Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who visited state-run schools for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, said the government would not punish the teachers for minor mistake or slight incompetency, but reform their approach towards teaching and students.

Nath, who is extensively visiting the government schools in the urban and rural areas since July 3, asked the senior officials to serve show cause notices to five teachers for their major negligence in attending schools and teaching.

“The previous Left Front government during its 25-year rule has destroyed the qualitative and academic practice of education in Tripura. We want to improve the quality and academic performance of educational system in the state,” Nath told the media after visiting some schools in southern Tripura on Saturday.

He said that the erstwhile Left Front government did not recruit government teachers for about 17 years and due to their “wrong doings”, fate of 18,000 teachers and educational workforce are now uncertain.

The Minister said the Supreme Court would give its verdict on July 18 on the ad-hoc extension of 10,323 government teachers.

On March 29 last year, the Supreme Court had upheld a Tripura High Court verdict to terminate the services of 10,323 government teachers on grounds of “wrong policy” of the then government (Left Front government).

“If the services of the 10,323 government teachers are not extended, thousands of students would be deprived of getting proper education in 4,928 government run schools,” Nath added.

The Tripura government had earlier submitted a Special Leave Petition before the top court to extend the services of 10,323 government teachers up to June 2020.

“Already the state government has vacant posts of 12,222 teachers and these posts could not be filled up as there are huge shortages of qualified candidates with professional degrees,” the Minister said.

He said the state has only six B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) colleges to provide professional degrees and diploma to the would-be teachers.

According to the Minister, currently 40,658 teachers are providing education to 7.29 lakh students in 4,928 government schools.

–IANS

sc/qd/vm