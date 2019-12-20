Tripura lawmaker facing domestic violence charge

Agartala, Dec 26 (IANS) Ruling IPFT legislator Dhananjoy Tripura, who had to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend to evade arrest, has been facing domestic violence charge once again, police said on Thursday.

Police said that Dhananjoy Tripura’s wife lodged an FIR with the West Agartala Women police station here, alleging that she was a victim of domestic violence by her husband, mother-in law and sister-in-law.

“We are now probing the case. We would take appropriate action against the MLA after the preliminary investigation and finding the merit and genuineness of the accusation,” a police officer said.

According to the police, the complaint was registered against the the 31-year-old Tripura Assembly member under section 498(A) (cruelty to woman by the husband or family member) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The lawmaker belonging to Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), the junior partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, in June had married the tribal girl, who had accused him of sexual harassment in May this year.

The unpleasant development jolted the state politics and has once again embarrassed the IPFT top leaders including Narendra Chandra Debbarma, the party President and Revenue Minister and Mever Kumar Jamatia, second in command of IPFT and Tribal Welfare Minister.

Police Sub-Inspector Sima Das Chowdhury, who has been investigating the case, said that on the midst of the inquiry, she would not divulge anything about the incident.

The lady who was girlfriend of Dhananjoy Tripura for many years in May had lodged an FIR against the young lawmaker alleging that he raped her with a promise to marry.

In order to escape from the legal battle, the MLA had married her secretly but destiny deemed otherwise. The opposition political parties have demanded immediate arrest of the IPFT MLA and disqualified from the Tripura Assembly membership.

–IANS

sc/rs