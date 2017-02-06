Tripura rapper collaborates with Hard Kaur

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Indo-British rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon, popularly known as Hard Kaur, has collaborated with a rapper from Tripura – Borkung Hrangkhawl, who likes to sing songs that highlight issues such as racism and discrimination that are often faced by the people of northeast India.

“She (Hard Kaur) is coming out with a mixtape, and I am a part of it. The release date is not yet confirmed. I can’t reveal the name of the songs right now,” Hrangkhawl told IANS.

If Hrangkhawl is known for using music to fight racism in the country, Kaur, touted as India’s first female rapper, is popular for being a proponent of female empowerment.

“She is a pioneer when it comes to Indian rap. So, it was awesome to work with her. She dropped a message on my Facebook page and then a few days later she gave me a call. She told me that she is working on a mixtape and she wanted me to be a part of it along with other artistes,” he recalled.

Hrangkhawl has delivered hits like “The roots” (Chini Haa), “Never give up” and “The journey”, and likes to rap in English.

Kaur has only good words for the rapper from the northeast.

“I had once voted for him for VH1 awards. He is so nice and polite. He has such a beautiful soul,” said the “Sherni” hitmaker.

–IANS

nn/bg