Tripura to get LPG supply from Middle-East via Bangladesh

Agartala, Aug 30 (IANS) India will transport LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) imported from the Middle-East to Tripura using Bangladesh’s Mongla port, said a top state official on Friday.

“On Tripura government’s request, the Indian Oil Corporation will transport to the state LPG imported from the Middle-East with the help of a Bangladeshi private organisation,” said Debashish Basu, Secretary for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Tripura.

At present, Tripura gets LPG transported in tankers from — Guwahati (600 km from Agartala via Meghalaya) and Silchar (287 km from Agartala) — in Assam.

“Within a month, LPG imported from the Middle-East will directly reach Tripura through Bangladesh’s Mongla port. It will then be transported by road to the Bishalgarh bottling plant in West Tripura,” said Basu.

Mongla sea port is the second busiest port in Bangladesh after Chittagong and is around 120 kms from Tripura.

India has earlier used it to ferry petroleum and food products from other parts of the country to Tripura. It was also used to transport heavy machinery and turbines for a 726 MW power project in the state. –IANS

sc/dpb/rtp