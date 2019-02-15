Tripura to give Rs 2 lakh to each slain CRPF troopers’ family

Agartala, Feb 15 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday announced Rs 2-lakh compensation for each family of the nearly 50 CRPF troopers killed in the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

“People of Tripura and the state government would remain behind the families of 45 martyred CRPF personnel,” the Chief Minister told the media after announcing the compensation.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress activists separately burnt effigies of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan flags and held candlelight rallies in memory of the slain CRPF troopers.

Silence was observed in various government and non-government gatherings, including the inaugural ceremony of the Agartala Book Fair, to pay homage to the martyred CRPF personnel.

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 49 troopers and leaving the security established stunned.

