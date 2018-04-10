Tripura to set up IIIT

Agartala, April 12 (IANS) An Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) will be set up in Tripura to encourage the youth to study job-oriented courses within their region, the government said on Thursday.

Pending construction of proposed IIIT building in Bodhjungnagar Industrial Estate, the curriculum of the institute will start from this academic year (2018-19) temporarily at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala complex.

The council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has discussed the matter and for construction of complex of the IIIT the state cabinet allotted 52 acres of land in Bodhjungnagar, one of northeastern region’s biggest industrial zones, 25 km north of Agartala.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the IIIT will be set up under the Public-Private-Partnership model at a project cost of Rs 128 crore.

–IANS

sc/ahm/vm