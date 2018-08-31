Tripura was drug-supply hub during Left rule: CM

Agartala, Sep 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Wednesday that Tripura was a “hub of drug supplies” to other states during the previous Left Front government’s rule.

“Due to inactive governance… Tripura had become an area prone to illicit drugs and a hub of drugs supply to Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and other states,” the Chief Minister said at a function held here on Teachers Day.

He said that abuse of illicit drugs in Tripura had spoiled the future of a large number of youths, especially students.

On the other hand, Deb said, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illicit drugs after coming to power in March.

“Law-enforcing agencies have maximised their efforts to make Tripura a drugs-free state, as intended by the BJP government,” Deb said, adding that Tripura will become an “educational hub” in the future.

“Apart from curbing drugs-related activities, the state is keen to tackle crime against women. Besides, the state has taken steps to improve the quality of education,” the Chief Minister added.

Deb announced that the National Council of Educational Research and Training curricula would be followed in Tripura from the 2019 academic session.

Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath urged teachers to help the new government to transform Tripura.

As many as 31 college and schoolteachers and various educational institutions were awarded for good performances.

Pandit Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar award was given to two academic personalities. The state has introduced Maharaja Birbikram Kishore Manikya, Maharani Tulsibati, and Janaki Devi awards to recognise outstanding contributions in the field of teaching and academic achievement.

–IANS

sc/tsb/sed