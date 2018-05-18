Tripura’s BJP government announces new recruitment policy

Agartala, May 19 (IANS) As per pre-poll promise, the BJP government in Tripura on Saturday announced new recruitment policy and annulled the earlier employment rules framed by the previous Left Front government, a senior minister said.

“The state government framed new recruitment policy for recruiting government employees in Tripura. The cabinet also cancelled the earlier employment policy framed by the previous Left Front government,” Education and Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media after a cabinet meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who also holds the home portfolio and also the Chief of Bharatiya Janata Party Pradesh Committee.

Nath, accompanied by Agriculture and Transport Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, said that the BJP framed the new recruitment policy because it wanted transparency and fairness.

“The earlier government while recruiting employees has done political favouritism, partiality and ignore the quality candidates. From now onwards, written examination would be done for recruiting employess for the the group “C” and group “D” posts. In some cases (ten per cent) interview would be taken for the technical posts. The entire interview process would also be videographed.”

The minister said that to recruit government employess for the group “C” and group “D” posts a separate institution would be constituted and the existing Tripura Public Service Commission would be further strengthen for selecting best candidates for the required government posts.

He said that the cabinet also modified the existing pension system giving preferances to the parents of the expired employees.

Nath said the government would soon promulgate an ordinance to authorize Block Development Officers and Panchayat Secretaries to deal the financial matters as 50 per cent Gram Pradhan (panchayat chief) either resigned or not attending office after the BJP led government came to power on March 9.

The BJP government on Saturday also decided to enhance the salaries and allowances of the Judicial officers with effect from January 2016.

Opposition Congress while reacting to the new recruitment policy of the BJP government, has urged the government to give preferances to the plotically victimsed and overaged educated youths and to set up Staff Selection Commission like institution to recruit government employees.

“The BJP government should undertake a special drive to fill up those vacant posts reserved for the tribals and scheduled caste communities,” state Congress Vice-President and former legislator Tapas Dey told the media.

Meanwhile, the BJP within five days after assuming office on March 9, had stopped the recruitment process except those initiated under the court’s directions raising criticism from the opposition parties.

–IANS

sc/vm