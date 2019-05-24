Trolled for wearing western outfit in Parliament, TMC MP Mimi says people talk equality, but can’t see change

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Undeterred by the bitter and sexist trolling on social media, newly elected Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress, Mimi Chakraborty, said she believes “not in saying much, but delivering.” She dismissed the online trolls saying they have nothing else to do.

The Bengali actress, who took a plunge into politics, was brutally trolled online for posting pictures in western outfit with another actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, in front of Parliament.

“And its us again. First day at Parliament Nusrat Jahan,” Chakraborty tweeted tagging Jahan in the pictures where both of them were displaying their identity cards on Monday.

Speaking to IANS, Chakraborty said she has received immense love and warmth of people. “If a woman MP’s choice of clothing becomes a topic of a heated debate, then all the talk of women empowerment is rubbish. People just like to talk about equality, but it is difficult for them to see any change,” she said.

She said it is heartening to see that 2019 will have the largest number of women MPs in Lok Sabha. “It is overwhelming to see that this Lok Sabha will have the highest representation of women. We will continue to fight for the 33 per cent women representation. I am glad that TMC fielded 41 per cent women candidates in this election,” she said.

Undeterred by the criticism she has faced, Chakraborty said that she is looking forward to her term in Parliament and has already prepared the areas she wants to focus on. “I would be visiting my constituency next month so that I can get a first-hand idea about the issues,” she said, adding water will be on her priority since the tube-wells and other sources are rapidly drying up.

Chakraborty, who has been elected as an MP from Jadavpur, had to face bitter trolling from the online users for her picture, with many commenting that Parliament was not the set for her film, while others advising her to stop the drama and not shame Bengal.

“I think people have voted both of you for solving their problems, not for photoshoot in front of parliament. You just think what would have happened had the heroes of our freedom struggle seen this….!,” wrote one user on Twitter while another user said he would like to know the work they have done in their constituency and the debates they would be able to hold in Parliament.

Chakraborty contested from Jadavpur and won with a huge margin of 2,95,239 votes, while Jahan contested from Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal and won by 3,50,369 votes.

Notably, the two had faced heavy trolling immediately after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee had announced their names as contestants for the 2019 General Elections.

–IANS

pgs/prs