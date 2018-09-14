Trooper injured in J&K militant attack

Srinagar, Sep 18 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Tuesday when militants attacked the paramilitary forces camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The militants hurled a grenade and resorted to heavy firing at the CRPF camp and the SOG (special operations group) in Newa village around 12.45 a.m., the police said.

The CRPF jawan injured in the attack was shifted to Army’s 92 base hospital here.

A cordon and search operation has started in the area.

–IANS

sq/in