Tropical cyclone Keni approaches Fiji

Suva, April 10 (IANS) Tropical cyclone Keni, which has upgraded to a category 3 storm, was approached the island nation of Fiji on Tuesday and authorities have warned the public to make preparations for it.

Keni is expected to be closest to the island state from midday and the weather office is expecting the storm to pass south of Nadi, the third largest city of Fiji, before making landfall over the southern island of Kadavu, reports Xinhua news agency.

The centre of the cyclone, which is currently located 200 km west of Nadi, is travelling in an East South East direction at 20 km per hourand is expected to continue on this track for now.

Close to its centre, Keni is expected to have average winds up to 130 km per hour with momentary gusts to 185 km per hour.

Weather forecasters said that the whole of Viti Levu, Fiji’s largest island, Southern Mamanucas and Kadavu will get destructive winds, which can go up to 209 km per hour while storm surges can go as high as 3.5 metres.

This means that people should expect destructive winds in a number of areas, very heavy sea and river flooding.

The effects of a category 3 cyclone are extensive structural damage to houses, infrastructure, power poles and lines, large trees are expected to fall and low lying escape routes will be cut off.

The Fijian government has urged people to prepare a three-day family disaster kit, strengthen their homes, be ready for power cuts and evacuate if necessary.

It is the second cyclone to hit Fiji in just over a week after tropical cyclone Josie caused six deaths over Easter.

