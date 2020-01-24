Trouble simmers in AMU as 700 booked, women join in protest

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 29 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) continues to simmer with discontent after nearly 70 students, on Tuesday evening, gathered at the university canteen, demanding the release of anti-CAA activist and JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested on charges of sedition, from Bihar’s Jehanabad district.

The Aligarh police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR against 700 unidentified students of AMU for violating prohibitory orders by blocking a road near Chungi gate in the city on Sunday evening. The blockade by the students continued till the next day.

Over 3000 students of Aligarh Muslim University’s Women’s college also boycotted classes and examinations on Tuesday and announced a complete lockdown of the college from Wednesday.

The women students along with senior secondary girl students held a protest in the campus, demanding the resignation of the VC and registrar for the alleged ill treatment of students at the hands of the police.

AMU Spokesperson, Shafey Kidwai, said that the administration condemns such activities and presence of Sharjeel Imam on the campus and will take strict action against the offenders.

“University is not supporting any anti-national activity on the campus,” he said.

Aligarh DIG Akash Kulhary said an FIR will be registered after reviewing the CCTV footage, which has been sought from the AMU administration

Imam was booked for allegedly delivering an ‘anti-national’ speech on the AMU campus on January 16 by Aligarh police. The former IIT-Bombay student was wanted by police of several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi.

The SSP said that 700 unidentified students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had been booked for violating prohibitory orders by blocking a road near Chungi gate in the city on Sunday evening. The blockade by the students continued till the next day.

The students had gathered on the road and staged a sit-in to demand the release of a former varsity student, who was arrested for shouting slogans against the VC along with some other students at the official Republic Day function.

During the protest, the students shouted slogans against the UP police and demanded immediate release of Mujtaba Faraz. The protest ended after an assurance from the police administration that the arrested student would be released soon. He was subsequently released on a bail on Monday.

Circle officer civil lines, Anil Samaniya, said that students have been booked under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for violating prohibitory orders and section 341(wrongful restraint) of IPC at civil lines police station.

Meanwhile, Sadaf Shakeel, who is leading the protest by women in AMU, said that students are feeling insecure in the campus after the recent incidents.

“Students were brutally beaten up by security forces on December 15, after getting access to the campus with the permission of the registrar and VC and four students were detained by the police on January 26 after the proctor team handed over them to cops for shouting slogans against the VC,” she recalled.

She further stated, “We stand with our brothers, who were injured by the security forces and we will not tolerate such behavior. We are students and we have the right to raise our voices but the administration is trying to suppress them by creating fear of the police.”

Senior Secondary school girls of AMU also participated in the protest against CAA and the lockdown in support of the pan-university demand of resignation of the VC and registrar.

One of the protesting girl students said that though the lockdown will impact academic activities, the administration has left them with no choice. She said the lockdown will continue till the VC and registrar of the university quit from their posts.

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidwai, said that the administration was trying to convince the agitated students by engaging some senior members of the faculty and students and hoped that students will appear for the examinations on Wednesday.

–IANS

amita/skp/