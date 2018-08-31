TRS announces candidates for 105 Assembly seats

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (IANS) Hours after dissolution of the Telangana state Assembly on Thursday, ruling TRS announced candidates for 105 constituencies.

Caretaker Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao released the list of candidates.

He announced the names at a news conference at TRS headquarters — Telangana Bhavan. He said only two sitting candidates were denied tickets.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said candidates for the remaining 14 constituencies will be announced soon.

He was addressing the media a couple of hours after the cabinet meeting, which recommended dissolution of the Assembly to pave way for early polls. Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan accepted the recommendation.

KCR was confident that fresh elections to the state Assembly will be held in November. “There is no confusion over this,” he said, adding that he has already spoken to the Chief Election Commissioner and requested him to hold the polls at the earliest.

–IANS

ms/mag/