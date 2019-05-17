TRS rejects exit polls, says May 23 results will be different

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) With most exit polls on Sunday predicting a comfortable victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said they were not accurate and did not reflect the true picture.

The TRS, which is trying to bring together the regional parties under the Federal Front, believes the results on May 23 would be different and in line with its expectations.

TRS spokesman Abid Rasool Khan told IANS the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were very polarised and people had not come out openly to say which party they voted for.

“Small samples are taken to conduct exit polls and they don’t reflect true picture. The results on May 23 will be different and we are confident about it,” he said.

“These were highly polarised election. People were afraid to speak truth for fear of reprisals. They were keeping quiet and voting according to their thinking,” he said.

Most exit polls predicted about 300 seats for the BJP-led NDA.

Khan, however, was confident that the regional parties would do very well and form a non-BJP and non-Congress government.

He said once the results were declared, TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s idea of Federal Front would get crystalised. “The regional parties will come together for a greater say in the government and for the rights and due share of their respective states,” he said.

“In Telangana, the TRS was confident of winning 16 seats, while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will retain Hyderabad,” Khan said.

–IANS

ms/rs/pcj