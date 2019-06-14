TRS to continue issue-based support to NDA

Hyderabad, June 18 (IANS) The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will extend issue-based support to the BJP-led NDA government as it did during the latter’s previous term, party President and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday.

Stating that the state neither had a confrontation with the Centre nor it wants one, the TRS chief said it would maintain constitutional relations.

He told here that the whole world knows that the TRS is not part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“I promoted Federal Front and I still stick to it. Yes. What is wrong in it?” asked Rao during his first interaction with media after Lok Sabha polls.

“People have given (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi the opportunity. He will do what he has to do. We are in power here and we will do what we have to do,” said KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known.

The Chief Minister found fault with the opposition parties and a section of media for what he called “silly stories” and “imagination” over his non-participation in NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi last Saturday.

“We are a state government and we are here with required political stability. We are breaking records. We won Assembly elections with three-fourth majority, got majority of seats in Lok Sabha. We swept local body elections. This is not to the liking of many people,” he said in an obvious reference to the criticism by state BJP leaders that KCR skipped the meet as he was yet to get over the shock of defeat.

KCR said he will also not attend meeting of leaders of all parties called by the Centre on Wednesday as he was busy with the arrangements for inauguration of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on June 21 for which he had invited his counterparts from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao, who is son of KCR, will be attending the meeting.

“Do we have to invite him for everything,” quipped KCR when a reporter asked why he did not invite Modi for inauguration for Kaleshwaram project. “I am doing it. Are you not happy. I am the achiever.”

KCR also did not agree when a reporter pointed out that he had good relations with Modi for five years.

“You are wrong. First year was bitter. When he snatched our mandals and power project, I said the Prime Minister is fascist,” he said.

Admitting that the TRS later supported NDA on issues like election of President and Vice-President, the TRS leader said the party would extend similar issue-based support.

KCR also claimed that the Centre did not extend the help of an extra rupee during last five years. “NITI Aayog asked the Centre to provide Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha. They did not even give Rs 24,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Centre did not provide any help for construction of Kaleshwaram project.

“We will request if they give we will accept and if not, we will move ahead,” he said when asked if he will again approach the Centre for funds for various projects.

