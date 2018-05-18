Truck load of stale chicken, eggs seized in Bengal

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) In wake of the uncovering of the sensational carcass meat racket in West Bengal, a truck load of stale chicken and eggs was seized from the state’s West Midnapore district, police said on Sunday.

The seizure took place on Saturday night after local residents in Mandirbazar in West Midnapore complained of a foul smell coming from pick-up vehicle in the area.

“Four-five big containers filled with raw chicken and eggs were seized from the pick up truck yesterday (Saturday) night. The material was in a poor condition and emitted a stale smell,” said an officer from district police control room.

“The seized items have been sent for tests,” the officer, adding that the vehicle’s driver however managed to flee from the spot.

Police said a group of locals first started searching the truck as foul smell was coming from it and informed the police after they found the containers.

The locals then ransacked the vehicle and blocked the road for almost an hour demanding action against the culprits.

According to the officer, it seemed that the items were to be supplied to local hotels and a probe was on.

