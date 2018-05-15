Truck mows down 8 in UP; 6 killed

Lucknow, May 16 (IANS) At least six persons were killed and two others seriously injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district on Wednesday when a speeding truck ran them over, police said.

The incident happened at a national highway after the truck driver lost control and mowed down the eight persons seated on the divider. Four persons were killed on the spot while two others died in the hospital.

A police officer told IANS eight persons from Kasba Thakur were headed to Bithoor in Kanpur to take bath in Ganga river. The Bolero car in which they were travelling got a flat tyre.

As the driver was changing the tyre, the passengers sat on the divider. A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction mowed them and sped away.

The victims who died on the spot have been identified as Rajni Kushwaha, Kailash, Rahul Kushwaha and Ramkaran.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and police are on the lookout for the truck driver.

