Truckers in Himachal strike work

Shimla, July 20 (IANS) Truckers in Himachal Pradesh on Friday went on a strike over demands, including lowering diesel prices and toll fees.

“We have joined the nationwide strike,” All Himachal Truck Operators Federation President Vidya Rattan Chaudhary told IANS.

He added transportation of vegetables and other essential items were exempted from the strike.

Over 1,200 truckers refused to lift cement and clinker of Ambuja Cement from its two units at Darlaghat in Solan district, around 45 km from the state capital.

Likewise, the production of Jaypee Himachal Cement, a subsidiary of diversified group Jaiprakash Associates, located in Solan district, was also hit.

–IANS

