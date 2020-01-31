Trujet launches Bengaluru-Bidar daily flight

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Low-cost carrier Trujet on Friday launched a daily flight between state capital Bengaluru and Bidar town in northeastern Karnataka.

“Trujet has come a long way since our first flight on July 12, 2015. We can truly claim to have answered, and continue to answer, the nation’s call to spread socio-economic growth to India beyond the Tier-I cities,” said airline’s promoter Turbo Megha Airways’ Director K.V. Pradeep in a statement.

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa was aboard the inaugural flight to Bidar on Friday. Trujet is the first airline to operate from Bidar airport.

The flight will begin its journey from Bengaluru at 11.25 am and land in Bidar at 1.05 pm. The return flight will be at 1.35 pm and land in Bengaluru at 3.15 pm.

The fare from Bengaluru to Bidar on Saturdays has been fixed at Rs 2,889, which will decrease depending on advance booking, falling down to Rs 1,500 and less.

Bidar, located at a distance of 687 km from Bengaluru, is home to important religious shrines and historic monuments, including Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib, one of the holiest places of the Sikh religion.

The flight has been launched under the ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of the Indian government.

Operating eight dry-leased ATR-72 aircraft, more than 50 per cent services of Trujet are under the UDAN scheme to regional airports.

Turbo Megha Airways chief executive L.S.N. Murthy said the regional airline had added 24 destinations on its network in four years and claimed that Trujet fulfilled all its commitments under RCS I, II and III norms.

