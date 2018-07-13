Trump arrives in Scotland amid protests

Glasgow, July 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland as thousands of people gathered to protest against his visit.

The President and First Lady Melania Trump touched down at the Prestwick Airport at 10.10 p.m. on Friday after completing his two-day working trip to the UK, reports the BBC.

Upon his arrival Trump was received by Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who said he was “pleased to greet Trump on behalf of the UK government”.

Trump, whose mother was Scottish, will spend the weekend at his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire in what has been described as a private visit.

He is not expected to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been a vocal critic of the president.

Sturgeon is slated to lead thousands of marchers at the Pride Glasgow march on Saturday.

Protesters filled George Square in Glasgow ahead of his arrival, the BBC reported.

Shortly after Trump’s arrival at Turnberry a power paraglider was spotted flying close to the resort with a banner which said “Trump: Well below par”.

A “national demonstration” will gather outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday, with protesters walking to the Meadows for a “carnival of resistance”.

The carnival will feature the giant Trump Baby balloon, which has been banned from both Turnberry and the Scottish Parliament.

Huge numbers of protesters also marched through the streets of London as Trump met Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen earlier on Friday.

Trump has often spoken of his love for Scotland and its people and had been a regular visitor to the country for many years, but this is his first trip since becoming president.

He will leave Scotland on Sunday from where he will travel to Finland where he is slated to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

–IANS

ksk