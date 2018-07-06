‘Trump Baby’ balloon takes flight in London

London, July 13 (IANS) A giant balloon depicting US President Donald Trump as a baby took flight over the British Parliament on Friday, kicking off widespread protests against his visit to the UK.

The 20-foot-tall, orange-coloured blimp of Trump features “small hands, a tiny mobile phone and a giant diaper,” according to the blimp organizers, CNN reported.

The balloon was released near the Houses of Parliament, where “Stop Trump” protesters were marching. Trump arrived in Britain on Thursday, hours after shrugging off the planned rallies to take place across the country, claiming that he was, in fact, “very popular among Britons”.

Blimp organizer Leo Murray told CNN that the balloon had been designed to speak to Trump “in a language that he understands, which is personal insults”.

Trump’s schedule was carefully organised to avoid planned demonstrations. Asked in Brussels if he was concerned about the protests during his UK visit, he said: “I think they like me in the UK,” and said the British people shared his concerns on immigration, claiming “that’s why Brexit happened”.

Instead of holding his meetings in London, Trump will instead hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at her country retreat outside the city and take tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle, on London’s western outskirts.

He conceded, however, that he felt unwelcome in the capital in an interview with The Sun tabloid.

The request to fly the blimp was approved by London Mayor Sadiq Khan earlier this month. Khan, who has had a testy Twitter relationship with Trump, gave the unusual request the go-ahead after over 10,000 people signed a petition.

Speaking to CNBC Thursday, Drew Liquerman, the chairman of Republicans Overseas said: “Some of these protests are quite embarrassing and cringeworthy, specifically the balloon.”

Sheila Menon, one of the organizers of the balloon, said this protest has become so popular because “so many people have a very strong opinion about President Trump”.

“Whether it is about racism, treatment of migrants and refugees, the contribution to the refugee crisis and attitude to climate change, the denial of climate change, misogyny… All of these things are evident in Trump’s policies and this is our opportunity to protest against them,” she added.

There’s a new petition calling for the baby balloon to be taken to Scotland and for it to fly over the golf course where Trump will be present on Saturday.

