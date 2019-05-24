Trump calls up Modi, to meet at G-20 summit

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Friday called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory and the two leader agreed to meet at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan.

“President Trump congratulated the Prime Minister on the unprecedented electoral victory. The two leaders agreed to meet at the forthcoming G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, to discuss bilateral relations and global matters. They also agreed to work together for further enhancing the close and strategic partnership between the two countries,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Among other callers were Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whom Modi thanked “for his warm felicitations and good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India” and “conveyed his appreciation for the guidance of His Majesty to the bilateral relations”, the statement said.

Warmly felicitating Modi, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena noted the enhanced engagements between the two neighbours and expressed his desire to further deepen their ties. Modi thanked Sirisena expressed his readiness to work even more closely for the benefit of the people of the two countries and the region.

Nepal’s former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ also called up Modi to offer his congratulations, the statement said.

–IANS

vd