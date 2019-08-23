Trump cancels trip to Poland as hurricane nears

Washington, Aug 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that he would skip his planned trip to Poland this weekend due to the hurricane that is approaching Florida.

Trump made the announcement on Thursday afternoon at the White House, saying that Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Poland instead, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump was set to visit Poland to participate in a World War II commemoration ceremony.

After sideswiping Puerto Rico, Hurricane Dorian is expected to become a “major” Category 4 hurricane within three days as it approaches the east coast of Florida, according to the forecast from the US National Hurricane Center.

