Trump clarifies Sweden comment at Florida rally

Washington, Feb 20 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has clarified his “what’s happening last night in Sweden” comment during a rally in Florida as the reference raised questions in Sweden and around the internet about what he really meant and where he gets his information.

Trump in a tweet on Sunday clarified his remarks, saying the statement “was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants and Sweden”, CNN reported.

The tweet confirmed suspicions of many that the President’s remarks stemmed from Tucker Carlson’s show on Friday night in which the host interviewed Ami Horowitz, a filmmaker who tried to tie Sweden’s taking in of asylum seekers to increased violent crimes in the country.

Trump’s reference to the Scandinavian nation, known for liberally accepting Syrian refugees, occurred during his Saturday speech.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe,” he said.

“You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden. They took in large numbers. They’re having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what’s happening in Brussels. You look at what’s happening all over the world. Take a look at Nice. Take a look at Paris.”

The comments appeared to refer to recent terror attacks in Germany and elsewhere, but no such attack has occurred in Sweden.

That led some on Twitter to speculate he might have watched the Fox News report.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders earlier on Sunday said the President was “talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general and not referring to a specific incident”.

She reiterated that Trump did not mean to say “last night” but was referring to the rise in crime in Sweden.

Meanwhile, the Swedish embassy responded to those asking about what happened on Friday night by saying: “Unclear to us what Trump was referring to. Have asked US officials for explanation.”

Carl Bildt, the former Swedish Prime Minister, also questioned Trump’s statement.

“Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking?” Bildt tweeted. “Questions abound.”

Trump’s remark is the latest misplaced reference to a terrorist attack or incident by those in his White House.

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway inaccurately referred to a “Bowling Green massacre” that never took place, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer referred to an attack in Atlanta, later clarifying that he meant Orlando.

