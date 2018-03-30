Trump congratulates Egypt’s Sisi on re-election

Washington, April 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has congratulated Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a phone call for his landslide win in the country’s presidential election, said the White House.

“President Trump congratulated President Al Sisi on his re-election,” said the White House in a statement on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the US and Egypt, according to the statement.

The US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a separate statement on Monday that Washington will continue to work to advance its shared objectives with Cairo, while voicing its concerns on Egypt’s basic rights and freedoms.

“We will continue to encourage a broadening of opportunities for political participation for Egyptians, and emphasize the importance of the protection of human rights and the vital role of civil society in Egypt,” said Nauert.

Sisi made an overwhelming victory in the election, winning 97.08 per cent of the valid votes, the official results showed on Monday. The total turnout was 41.05 per cent.

–IANS

pgh/