Trump congratulates Modi over election victory

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “big victory” in the general elections, saying “great things” were in store for the partnership between the two countries.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister NarendraModi and his BJP party on their big election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!” Trump said in a tweet.

Modi led the BJP to a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections with the party securing more seats than it did in 2014.

–IANS

