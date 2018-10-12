Trump considers lifting sanctions on Turkey after US pastor freed

Washington, Oct 14 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will take a look at US sanctions on Turkey and will consider whether to lift them after the American missionary Andrew Brunson was freed this Friday after two years in prison imposed by the Turkish justice system.

Questioned by reporters about the possibility of lifting the economic restrictions that Washington imposed on Ankara last August because of Brunson’s incarceration, Trump said the White House will “take a look” at the sanctions, Efe reported.

The president again insisted that there was “no deal made at all” with Turkish authorities to eliminate sanctions in order to get Brunson released, though he tweeted about the “great appreciation on behalf of the United States, which will lead to good, perhaps great, relations between the United States & Turkey!”

Meanwhile on Saturday the American pastor Brunson thanked Trump for his efforts to get him out of Turkey after two years behind bars and prayed for him, asking God to grant the president “supernatural wisdom.”

The missionary spoke several minutes with the president at the White House and, in the presence of the media, asked if he could pray for him, to which Trump readily agreed.

Brunson then knelt before him, put his hand on Trump’s shoulder and began to pray: “Lord God, I ask that you pour out your holy spirit on President Trump, that you give him supernatural wisdom to accomplish all of the plans that we have for this country.”

–IANS

ahm/