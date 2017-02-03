Trump could be catalyst for European unity: Austrian Chancellor

Valletta, Feb 3 (IANS) Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said on Friday that US President Donald Trump’s controversial politics could be a catalyst for a stronger and more united Europe.

“Trump is a wake-up call for Europe, his politics could be a catalyst for us to reunite Europe,” said Kern, who is in Valletta for an informal summit of the EU.

“We have many common issues to support this (unity),” he was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The informal EU summit in Malta on Friday is the first meeting of the leaders of the 28-member bloc after Trump was sworn in.

It is an occasion for EU leaders to discuss the bloc’s future following the June 23 Brexit referendum.

The leaders will discuss the migration crisis amid warnings of more people trying to reach Europe through the dangerous Central Mediterranean route from Libya.

–IANS

soni/vt