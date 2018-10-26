Trump declining India’s invitation for Republic Day a diplomatic faux pas: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday described US President Donald Trump declining India’s invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebration as a diplomatic faux pas saying that it was an avoidable embarrassment for the country.

“What is important to remember that as and when the Government of India through its Prime Minister invites a foreign Head of State and Government to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day, it has never been declined and the government takes care to send the invitation only after its assured acceptance that is how diplomatic channels work,” Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters here at the party headquarters.

“It has been a diplomatic faux pas,” Sharma said, adding that the invitation should not have been sent in the first place without having an assurance that once it reaches Washington, it will be accepted.

“It was announced in Delhi, it was announced from Washington and it was also confirmed from White House that the US President has received the invitation. I will say this was an avoidable embarrassment for the Republic of India,” the Congress leader said.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government, Sharma said, “This government’s foreign policy is incoherent, is episodical and Prime Minister Narendra Modi must remember that engagement with major strategic partners cannot be transactional but it must have a ring of continuity, coherence and correctness.”

–IANS

aks/vsc/bg