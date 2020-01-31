Trump delivers State of the Union Address amid impeachment trial

Washington, Feb 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is delivering his third State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

In remarks mostly focusing on his economic policies, Trump claimed they “have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny.”

“We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!” He said on Tuesday night.

The remarks came in the middle of a Senate trial of Trump’s impeachment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The House, controlled by Democrats, impeached the president in December last year for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, charges that the White House has refuted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who orchestrated the chamber’s impeachment drive against Trump and is seated behind him during the address, reached out to shake his hand, which the president ignored.

