Trump denies US opposition to WHO breastfeeding resolution

Washington, July 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has defended US efforts to reportedly undermine a World Health Organization (WHO) measure in support of breastfeeding.

A New York Times report claimed US officials fought against language that all governments should “protect, promote and support breastfeeding”.

The report alleges that the US threatened countries over the resolution, which eventually passed.

A government spokesperson called the reports “patently false” on Monday, BBC reported.

On Twitter, Trump “called out” the Times and said the “US strongly supports breastfeeding”.

According to the Times report on Sunday based on interviews with dozens of meeting participants, US negotiations in Geneva objected to the resolution encouraging breastfeeding around the world and allegedly resorted to intimidation tactics to bully other countries into dropping it.

American officials allegedly sought to remove the language pushing for global government support of breastfeeding practices and attacked countries that were in favour of it.

Ecuador had planned to introduce the bill, but according to the newspaper, backed out after they were threatened with punishing trade measures and the withdrawal of US military aid.

Officials also reportedly threatened to cut US aid to the WHO — over $118 million this year, which amounts to roughly 15 per cent of the organisation’s annual budget.

The resolution was passed when it was introduced by Russia, but the US did successfully strike out language calling for WHO support to nations trying to prevent “inappropriate promotion of foods for infants and young children”, and added the phrase “evidence based” to certain provisions.

