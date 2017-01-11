Trump denounces ‘fake news’ about Russian connections

New York, Jan 11 (IANS) US President-designate Donald Trump denounced on Wednesday the publication of “fake news” about his and his campaign’s alleged links to Russia.

At his first news conference at Trump Tower, he complimented the media like The New York Times that did not publish the reports because they questioned their veracity. The reports attributed to a person formerly with British intelligence were published by Buzzfeed, a web media, whose editor himself expressed doubts about them.

Trump spoke about the various businesses like Fiat and China’s Jack Ma that were planning to invest in the US after his election and said that he would next focus on bringing back pharmaceutical manufacturing to the US.

This is a sector that is important to India, one of the largest pharmaceutical producer.

He said that good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his country would be an asset to the US in fighting the Islamic State terror organisation, which he alleged was a creation of the Barack Obama administration because it failed to block it.

