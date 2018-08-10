Trump ends critical ex-CIA chief’s security access

Washington, Aug 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of former CIA chief John Brennan, denying his critic any access to sensitive information, the White House has said.

Brennan had slammed Trump’s performance in July after the Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “nothing short of treasonous”, the BBC reported.

The civilian foreign intelligence service’s former chief’s new status was announced on Wednesday by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders as she read out Trump’s statement that cited Brennan’s “erratic conduct and behaviour”.

In response, Brennan tweeted that the move was part of Trump’s broader effort to “suppress freedom of speech and punish critics”, the BBC report said.

“It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent,” Brennan said.

