Trump expected to address rifle association meet

Washington, April 30 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is expected to address the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual meeting later this week in Dallas, the media reported.

This would be Trump’s third consecutive address to the NRA’s annual meeting.

But this year, the President is set to speak to the gun lobby just two months after he drew concerns from conservatives after urging lawmakers to not fear the NRA and suggesting law enforcement officials should take guns away from dangerous individuals without due process, informed sources told CNN on Sunday.

A White House spokesperson said it was “finalising exact details,” but declined to comment on plans for the President to address the gun rights group.

Plans for the NRA address comes after the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that reignited a national debate about gun laws in the US.

The NRA spent more than $30 million to help elect Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Vice President Mike Pence is also set to address the annual meeting.

–IANS

ksk