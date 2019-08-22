Trump gets 36% approval rate in latest poll

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) Thirty-six per cent of Americans approve of the job President Donald Trump is doing, while 62 per cent said they disapprove, according to a new poll released Thursday.

Nearly 8 in 10 Republicans approve of Trump’s overall job performance, while 20 per cent disapprove, according to the latest AP-NORC poll, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In comparison, 94 per cent of Democrats and about two-thirds of independents oppose Trump’s leadership, the poll shows.

The numbers are relatively consistent. Trump’s approval rating has never dipped below 32 per cent or risen above 42 per cent in AP-NORC polls since he took office in January 2017, said the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Amid fears of a likely recession, 46 per cent of Americans approve and 51 per cent disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, the poll shows.

As for other issues, only 36 per cent of Americans approve of Trump’s foreign policy and gun policy, 37 per cent approve of his health care policy and just 38 per cent approve of his immigration policy.

The poll surveyed 1,058 adults from August 15 to 19 with a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

