Trump, Jordanian king discuss IS, Syria conflict

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and the King Abdullah II of Jordan met in Washington and discussed the joint fight against the Islamic State (IS) terror group and the Syria conflict, the White House said.

On Thursday, Trump expressed Washington’s commitment to “stability, security, and prosperity” in Jordan, a country he lauded for its “leadership in promoting peace and stability in the region”, the White House said.

He also stressed Jordan’s role as a “model of tolerance and moderation”, Efe news reported.

Trump and King Abdullah II discussed the conflict in Syria, with the former highlighting Jordan’s “critical contributions” in the fight against IS terrorists and proposing the possibility of establishing “safe zones” in Syria.

Jordan is a member of the US-led international coalition against the IS in Syria and Iraq.

In June 2016, Jordan was the target of a car bomb attack near the border with Syria in which six soldiers were killed.

Another suicide attack 15 days later claimed the lives of seven soldiers.

The IS also carried out an attack in December in the historic city of Al-Karak in southern Jordan, which killed 14 people.

–IANS

ksk/vm