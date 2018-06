Singapore, June 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning began a summit meeting with Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un.

The summit is being held at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island.

The two leaders plan to meet one-on-one for up to an hour with only their translators at their sides, before an extended meeting and a working lunch attended by their entourages, Xinhua reported.

–IANS

tsb