Trump-Kim summit to take place in Hanoi

Washington, Feb 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said he will meet for the second time with Kim Jong-un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), on February 27-28 in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.

The DPRK will embrace great economic development under Kim’s leadership, Trump said.

“My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong-un. It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28,” Trump tweeted, referring to Stephen Biegun, US special envoy for DPRK-related issues.

“North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, will become a great Economic Powerhouse,” he later tweeted in a separate post.

“He (Kim) may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is. North Korea will become a different kind of Rocket — an Economic one!” the White House host noted.

–IANS

vin/