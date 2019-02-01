Trump-Kim summit2.0 on Feb 27-28

Washington, Feb 6 (IANS) Hours before his much awaited State of the Union address, President Donald Trump announced the time and date for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam, media reports said.

In a meeting with TV anchors before his speech of the year in front of Congress, Trump said this, according to Politico, which was quoted by Yonhap news agency.

However, a US official said the Trump administration still have to finalise last points with the North Koreans.

Stephen Biegun, the American envoy for North Korea talks, was in Pyongyang on Wednesday to hold talks ahead of the Vietnam summit.

Biegun aimed to establish a roadmap for denuclearisation with North Korea. His visit comes as a UN report warned that North Korea was committing “massive” breaches of sanctions and continuing its weapons programme, the BBC said.

Trump and Kim had met in Singapore in June generating significant coverage and optimism, but concrete developments were still awaited.

