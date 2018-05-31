Trump, Kim to meet at Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island

Washington, June 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet at the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, the White House has said.

“The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island,” White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders tweeted on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said that his planned meeting with Kim will “hopefully be the start of something big.”

The White House said on Monday that the meeting is tentatively scheduled for 9.00 a.m. (Singapore time) on June 12 in Singapore.

After recent twists and turns, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week met with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, in New York.

On Friday, Trump too talked with Kim Yong Chol who delivered a personal letter from Kim Jong-un in a meeting that lasted almost two hours.

Subsequently, Trump said he would meet with the top North Korean leader on June 12 in Singapore as originally scheduled.

