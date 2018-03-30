Trump lashes out after California Governor pardons immigrants

Washington, April 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump lashed out at California Governor Jerry Brown after he pardoned five immigrants facing possible deportation, the media reported.

“Governor Jerry ‘Moonbeam’ Brown pardoned five criminal illegal aliens whose crimes include (1) Kidnapping and Robbery (2) Badly beating wife and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize (3) Dealing drugs. Is this really what the great people of California want?” the President tweeted on Saturday.

The “Moonbeam” reference is not one of Trump’s often used original diminutives but it dates back to the 1970s, reports CNN. It was coined by well-known Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko because of Brown’s then-new age ideas on topics like energy and weather satellites.

On Friday, the Democratic Governor granted 56 pardons and 14 commutations.

“Those granted pardons all completed their sentences years ago and the majority were convicted of drug-related or other non-violent crimes,” a statement from Brown’s office said.

A spokesperson for Brown’s office told CNN they found Trump’s comments “rather curious given President Trump’s proclamation declaring April ‘Second Chance Month’ to ‘celebrate those who have exited the prison system and successfully reentered society'”.

The spokesperson reiterated that the pardons were granted “to individuals who have demonstrated exemplary behaviour and have lived productive and law-abiding lives following their conviction”.

Trump’s Twitter attack on Brown is the latest in a longstanding feud between his administration and California over immigration.

–IANS

ksk/mr