Trump lashes out at judges over travel ban

Washington, Feb 9 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at the appeals court judges weighing his travel ban and told crowd of law enforcement officials that some of the deliberations he had heard were “disgraceful”.

He said that the executive order couldn’t “be written any plainer or better” and even “a bad high school student would understand this”, The Guardian reported.

The president insisted that his order banning travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, which is currently blocked, was “done for the security of our nation” and should be respected.

The order has barred all visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the US for 90 days and suspended Syrian refugees’ entry indefinitely and all other refugees’ entry for 120 days.

“It’s really incredible to me that we have a court case that’s going on so long. They’re interpreting things differently than probably 100 per cent of the people in this room,” Trump was quoted as saying.

“I don’t ever want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased, and we haven’t had a decision yet, but courts seem to be so political and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what’s right, and that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important,” Trump added.

In a hearing on Tuesday, a government lawyer faced tough questions over Trump’s campaign promise to close US borders to Muslims.

The court is made up of three judges: one appointed by former Democratic president Jimmy Carter, one by Republican George W Bush and one by Democrat Barack Obama.

–IANS

