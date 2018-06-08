Trump leaves hotel in Singapore for historic summit with DPRK leader

Singapore, June 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump left his hotel on Tuesday for the historic summit with top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un.

A motorcade carrying Trump was seen departing the Shangri-La Hotel for the Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, where Trump and Kim are to hold the monumental first-ever DPRK-U.S. summit, Xinhua reported.

The two leaders planned to meet one-on-one for up to an hour with only their translators at their sides, before an extended meeting and a working lunch attended by their entourages.

–IANS

tsb