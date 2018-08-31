Trump, May discuss national security concerns: White House

Washington, Sep 6 (IANS) The White House has said US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May have discussed national security issues.

In a statement on Wednesday, the White House said the discussion between the two leaders took place on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that Trump and May spoke about “a range of National Security issues and they both look forward to seeing one another at the UN General Assembly meeting later this month”.

