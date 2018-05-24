Trump meets Santa Fe school shooting victims in Houston

Houston, June 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump met with the families of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting on Thursday in Houston, Texas, the United States.

The meeting was held at Ellington Airport, about 30 km southeast of downtown Houston, where he landed earlier of the day. It lasted about one hour and was closed to media at the request of the families, Xinhua reported.

According to White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday, Trump would meet with the families in Houston to “personally offer his condolences and support” as part of his previously announced trip to the state.

The President’s visit to Houston comes about two weeks after the massacre at the Houston-area school, which left 10 people dead.

Trump’s trip also comes a day after Governor of Texas Greg Abbott announced a plan to make schools across the state safer in response to the shooting.

The School and Firearm Safety Action Plan, announced by Abbott on Wednesday, contains 40 recommendations and includes proposals calling for increasing law enforcement presence at schools, strengthening existing campus security programs, enhancing firearm safety, and providing mental health evaluations that identify students at risk of harming others, among others.

This is the fifth visit to Texas for Trump since Hurricane Harvey’s landfall last August. He is attending political fundraisers in Houston and Dallas, about 380 km north of Houston.

