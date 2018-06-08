Trump meets Singapore PM ahead of summit with Kim

Singapore, June 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday ahead of his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday.

Trump, in his presidential state car nicknamed “The Beast”, left the Shangri-La Hotel with his delegation at about 11.45 a.m. for the working lunch at the Istana or presidential palace, reports The Straits Times.

He was accompanied by a convoy of more than 30 vehicles. Trump’s delegation include National Security Adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump and Lee shared a warm handshake in front of cameras before they began their meeting at the Istana.

He is expected to have a meet and greet session with US embassy staff after his session with Prime Minister Lee.

Earlier on Monday, Trump shared his excitement of being in Singapore on Twitter, reports Efe news.

“Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!” he tweeted.

The US President arrived in Singapore on Sunday night hours after Kim reached the island city-state aboard an Air China plane.

This is Kim’s first-known trip outside Northeast Asia since taking power in 2011.

Trump and Kim’s summit, the first ever between two sitting leaders of the countries, will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the exclusive Capella Hotel in Sentosa Island.

–IANS

ksk