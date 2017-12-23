Trump mocks Vanity Fair for apologising to Hillary Clinton

New York, Dec 29 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has mocked the Vanity Fair magazine for apologising to Hillary Clinton over a video that poked fun at the former Secretary of State, the media reported.

“Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologising for the minor hit they took at Crooked H (Hillary Clinton),” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

The video featuring Vanity Fair staffers offering cheeky New Year’s resolutions for Clinton was first published on December 23, reports CNN.

“Take up a new hobby in the new year,” technology writer Maya Kosoff said in the video.

“Volunteer work, knitting, improv comedy — literally anything that will keep you from running again.”

However, three days later one line in the video became the focus of intense criticism leading to widespread outrage among Clinton supporters who decried the reference to “knitting” as sexist.

A hashtag, #CancelVanityFair, spread on Twitter.

Adam Parkhomenko, a former Clinton adviser, tweeted a photo of the magazine engulfed in flames.

Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette reacted with similar anger, CNN reported.

“Hey stop telling women what the f**k they should do or can do,” Arquette tweeted. “Get over your mommy issues.”

On Wednesday night, a Vanity Fair spokesperson had put out a statement saying the video was “an attempt at humour and we regret that it missed the mark”.

