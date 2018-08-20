Trump ‘most likely’ to meet Kim again

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has said it is “most likely” he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un again following their historic summit in June, according to a news report.

Trump was responding to a question during an interview with Reuters at the White House on Monday about whether the two were planning another meeting.

“It’s most likely we will, but I just don’t want to comment,” he was quoted as saying, offering no details on the timing or venue, Yonhap news agency reported.

“I like him. He likes me,” Trump said. “There’s no ballistic missiles going up, there’s a lot of silence … I have very good personal relations with Chairman Kim, and I think that’s what holds it together.”

At their June 12 meeting in Singapore, Kim committed to work toward the “complete denuclearisation” of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the US.

Trump has hailed the deal as ending the North Korean nuclear threat, but critics say there has been no indication yet of Pyongyang’s willingness to give up its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

