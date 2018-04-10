Trump mulls firing US deputy attorney general to check Mueller

Washington, April 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, people familiar with the discussions told CNN. The move gained urgency following the raid of the office of the President’s personal lawyer.

Such an action could potentially further Trump’s goal in trying to put greater limits on special counsel Robert Mueller probing the Russian collusion.

This comes in the aftermath of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s decision on Monday to raid the office of Michael Cohen, the President’s personal lawyer and longtime confidant.

One of the President’s options may include going as far as mulling firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the CNN report said.

Trump has long been angry at top Justice Department officials, who he feels have not done enough to protect him from Mueller’s ongoing probe.

However, the sources told CNN that the raid could mark a tipping point that would prompt the President to take more aggressive action against the special counsel.

–IANS

